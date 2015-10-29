Congratulations to George and Amal Clooney on their adorable new dog-ter, who came home with the couple from the Humane Society shelter this week.
The new pup’s name is Millie. She’s a four-year-old basset hound mix that the happy couple apparently found on Petfinder. The adorable pooch joins the couple’s other two canines: Einstein and Louie.
The shelter shared an image of Millie with her new mom and dad on its Facebook page, along with a sweet congratulatory caption. “ADOPTED! Millie was adopted by George Clooney and his wife Amal!!! Millie, a basset hound, now has a new brother named Louie who is also a rescue! Congratulations and thank you for adopting!!”
Check out the Clooney family portrait, courtesy of the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society, below. If this isn’t a perfect campaign photo for “adopt don’t shop” we don’t know what is.
