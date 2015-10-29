You Can Now Order Kittens With Uber

National Cat Day is Thursday, October 29 — it always sneaks up on us! — and Uber will be offering on-demand kitten delivery to offices in 50 US cities.
Kittens can be requested between 11 AM and 3 PM tomorrow using your Uber app — they’ll send a reminder you if you need one — and for just $30, you can have 15 minutes of cuddling with highly adoptable kittens.
Says Uber:
It’s just a $30 “snuggle fee” for the best 15 minutes of your day and we will turn around and support the participating shelters! If you’re smitten for a kitten or are looking for a new purr-sonal assistant just ask the local shelter representative assisting with your kitten delivery. We’ve helped over 30 kittens find their forever homes through UberKITTENS and this year, we hope to find every eligible kitten a home! …If you’re lucky enough to request kittens to your office, please make sure your boss or building is going to be cool with the meows and that no one in the area is allergic. Also, having a dedicated room for kitten playtime is preferred.
While there’s no word yet if your kitten delivery will come with an in-car dance party, cats are probably more than enough distraction for a single day. The move is a clear indication on Uber’s part that the company is ready to start rebuilding goodwill after a seemingly endless parade of negative press. Kittens are nice but we’re raising our eyebrows higher than this concerned cat if Uber thinks it can just throw animals at a problem to make it go away.
But, did we mention… cat delivery? Sneak onto your office manager’s phone or better yet just order them yourself. Where did all these cats come from?
Who knows. Not you, you had nothing to do with all the cats at the office...
