Ryan Reynolds' father James has died at the age of 74. The actor shared the sad news in a short and sweet tribute on Twitter. "RIP Pops. James C. Reynolds. 1941-2015," he wrote. The tweet included a childhood photo of Ryan's father holding him as a baby. The Deadpool star, 39, also asked followers to donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which raises money for medical research on Parkinson's disease.
Reynolds has long been part of the fight against the degenerative disorder. In 2008, he wrote in a Huffington Post op-ed, "I've watched my father — a strong and proud person who successfully raised four arguably insane children — slowly, cruelly stripped of his independence. His golden years robbed without explanation."
Reynolds himself became a dad last December. His wife Blake Lively gave birth to a baby girl late last year. The couple named her James, after Ryan's father.
