Robert De Niro is cornering the "things you wouldn't expect the elderly to do" film market. And in his upcoming flick Dirty Grandpa, he's tackling spring break. In the first trailer for the movie, Zac Efron plays De Niro's dutiful grandson who agrees to drive his grandpa to Florida after the death of his wife. But the new widower doesn't want to pass his time in the Sunshine State with bocce and early bird specials. He wants to party with college girls — who seem just as eager to get down with him.
The film clearly has three stars. They include De Niro, Aubrey Plaza (who, in less than a minute of trailer screen time, reminds you how much you miss April Ludgate), and Efron's abs (past credits include Neighbors, The Paperboy, and your Pinterest board).
Dirty Grandpa is hitting theaters on January 22. You probably shouldn't bring your own grandpa.
