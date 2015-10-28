Nick Carter, shattering the teenage dreams of millions of American women, is expecting his first child with wife Lauren Kitt. Us Weekly reports that the fitness pro — Mrs. Carter since April 2014 — is in her fourth month of pregnancy.
"They are so happy and overjoyed," Us Weekly’s source says of Carter and Kitt. "They've been trying and waiting for such a long time."
The pair documented their romance on the VH1 series I Heart Nick Carter. Carter, 36, offered a seven-carat diamond ring as a symbol of his everlasting devotion to Kitt, 32, in February of 2013. They wed in Santa Barbara, California. Carter’s former coworkers AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, and Brian Littrell attended.
Carter and Kitt have yet to announce whether the child is a Backstreet Boy or a Backstreet Girl. Either way, the baby seems to be entering into a true love match. Carter has largely avoided being in the news for the wrong reasons, unless you count appearing on Dancing With the Stars. He’s a contestant on Season 21 of the ABC show, paired with pro partner Sharna Burgess.
