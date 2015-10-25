October babies have the best birthday parties. Case in point: Ciara, who turns 30 today. Her football-player boyfriend, Russell Wilson, hosted a superhero-themed party for her at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to The YBF, and managed to pull off the ultimate party guest: Beyoncé. Not that anyone should upstage Ciara at her own party, of course, but yeah, the Queen Bey was in rare form, dressed as X-Men weather-manipulator Storm.
Day-um, those freaky eyes are making us rethink our personal "no novelty contacts" costume rule. This excited photographer, by the way, is Jeff Dye. He is a comedian who was a contestant, along with Ciara, on NBC's summer game show I Can Do That.
Also among the guests was Lily Collins, who is making a good case to be cast in some upcoming comic book adaptation or other.
As the actress mentions on Instagram, she and Ciara are among the celebs set to appear at We Day Minnesota, an event honoring young people for their community service. Not a bad way to celebrate turning the big 3-0.
