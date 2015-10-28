Why did you decide to appear on Couples Therapy?

"I thought about it and I knew, This is going to be important to so many people out there, to hear a story about a couple that is going through a rough patch. Everybody goes through that in their relationships. Regardless of whether you're in a gay or heterosexual relationship, you’re going to go through your ups and downs. So I figured, Let me share my story. I figured I’m strong enough to deal with any ignorance if it does come up. I signed onto it, and my husband did, too. I had to ask him if he was willing to speak about it — I feel like there are a lot of outspoken trans women and men, but their partners, not so much... I wanted to make sure he was comfortable with telling the world that he’s with me and laying out our dirty laundry, so to speak. He was comfortable with it, and I’m happy about that. I wish more couples would come out and speak about their experience."



What's the biggest misconception about trans women you encounter?

"We’re not interested in gay men. That’s a big misconception. That’s what a lot of people think, and that makes me feel like they’re misgendering me. If you think that I’m attracted to gay men or they’re attracted to me, or if you think that if I'm in a relationship with a man, then he’s gay, that means you see me as a man, not as a woman."



What were some of the challenges of dating as a trans woman?

"When you’re in a relationship, you want to share that love; you want to be like, ‘We’re happy.’ You want to tell everyone else, and that can be difficult. What ends up happening is the relationship is kept kind of secret, or just not spoken about. Many women have dealt with that at some point in their life, whether or not they're trans. I identified as male before my transition, while I was trying to figure out who I was, and I dated other men, and I still had the same issue! When you have something good and you can’t share it, it sucks.