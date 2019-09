Will The New Beyoncé Tell-All Nick Her #Flawless Image?

Now all this isn't to say we've read the book and debunked every line. (Nor would we ever waste our time doing so.) We wouldn't claim that the couple has the most perfect marriage there ever was, either. What we are saying with complete confidence, though, is quite plainly that it seems like an awful lot of work to keep up such an elaborate charade for so long. People have been infiltrating Beyoncé's private life for years now, poking and prodding in the hopes of digging up the smoking gun — anything scandalous or embarrassing enough to prove the singer's not the flawless icon pop culture has made her out to be. Alas, no smoking gun.Maybe most telling of all though, is the fact that Beyoncé doesn't dignify the mudslinging with a response. Notoriously private, she hasn't given an interview in two years and doesn't embroil herself in social media wars the way other celebs so often do. She's so quiet, in fact, that outlets have started claiming they've interviewed Bey when they haven't. So we can't help but wonder: Will this book be the gossip storm that makes Beyoncé say "enough?" Will its claims be taken seriously enough to threaten her reputation? Will the conversation evoke a rare response from the star? Only Bey knows.