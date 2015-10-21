Did you forget about Tidal? Beyoncé didn’t, and neither did her husband (we hear he has a music career? not sure) and they’re streaming a sold-out, all-star benefit show live from Barclays Center. The event, titled Tidal X 1020, features a lineup of performers that would make Coachella wet the bed and cry its way back to mom. And it’s all available on your laptop.
The concert is free to all -- even if you somehow don’t subscribe to Tidal -- so start watching below. In case you think this is all just to line Jay Z’s considerable pockets, Tidal pledged to donate 100% of ticket sales to the New World Foundation, a non-profit civil rights advocacy group. There’s also a donation link if you didn’t get a ticket but still want to help out. Maybe Nick Jonas will inspire you to do some good in the world, for once.
And seriously, check out this lineup. You can DVR Scream Queens.
Tidal X 10/20 lineup
Beyoncé
Jay Z
Nicki Minaj
Lil Wayne
Usher
Nick Jonas
Travi$ Scott
Rick Ross
Meek Mill
Damian Marley
T.I.
Pusha T
Vic Mensa
French Montana
Fabolous
Indochine
Thomas Rhett
DJ Cipha Sounds
DJ Reflex
Hit-Boy
Alessia Cara
Bas
Benjamin Booker
Justine Skye
Flatbush Zombies
