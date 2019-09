Did you forget about Tidal? Beyoncé didn’t, and neither did her husband (we hear he has a music career? not sure) and they’re streaming a sold-out, all-star benefit show live from Barclays Center. The event, titled Tidal X 1020, features a lineup of performers that would make Coachella wet the bed and cry its way back to mom. And it’s all available on your laptop The concert is free to all -- even if you somehow don’t subscribe to Tidal -- so start watching below. In case you think this is all just to line Jay Z’s considerable pockets, Tidal pledged to donate 100% of ticket sales to the New World Foundation , a non-profit civil rights advocacy group. There’s also a donation link if you didn’t get a ticket but still want to help out. Maybe Nick Jonas will inspire you to do some good in the world, for once.And seriously, check out this lineup . You can DVR Scream Queens.Tidal X 10/20 lineupBeyoncéJay ZNicki MinajLil WayneUsherNick JonasTravi$ ScottRick RossMeek MillDamian MarleyT.I.Pusha TVic MensaFrench MontanaFabolousIndochineThomas RhettDJ Cipha SoundsDJ ReflexHit-BoyAlessia CaraBasBenjamin BookerJustine SkyeFlatbush Zombies