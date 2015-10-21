Hurry! Watch Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj & Nick Jonas Streaming Live From Barclays

Did you forget about Tidal? Beyoncé didn’t, and neither did her husband (we hear he has a music career? not sure) and they’re streaming a sold-out, all-star benefit show live from Barclays Center. The event, titled Tidal X 1020, features a lineup of performers that would make Coachella wet the bed and cry its way back to mom. And it’s all available on your laptop.

The concert is free to all -- even if you somehow don’t subscribe to Tidal -- so start watching below. In case you think this is all just to line Jay Z’s considerable pockets, Tidal pledged to donate 100% of ticket sales to the New World Foundation, a non-profit civil rights advocacy group. There’s also a donation link if you didn’t get a ticket but still want to help out. Maybe Nick Jonas will inspire you to do some good in the world, for once.

And seriously, check out this lineup. You can DVR Scream Queens.

Tidal X 10/20 lineup

Beyoncé

Jay Z

Nicki Minaj

Lil Wayne

Usher

Nick Jonas

Travi$ Scott

Rick Ross

Meek Mill

Damian Marley

T.I.

Pusha T

Vic Mensa

French Montana

Fabolous

Indochine

Thomas Rhett

DJ Cipha Sounds

DJ Reflex

Hit-Boy

Alessia Cara

Bas

Benjamin Booker

Justine Skye

Flatbush Zombies

