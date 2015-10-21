Story from US News

Twitter Responds To Joe Biden's Announcement With Jokes, Dancing Hillary GIFs

Molly Horan
Today, Joe Biden announced he will not be running for president in 2016 — ending months of excitement and speculation.

Online, the reactions were immediate. Lots of people were instantly supportive of the vice president's decision to do what he needs to do — especially in light of the recent death of his son. Lots of others used it as an opportunity to let everyone know how much they don't like President Obama. People on both sides seem to agree that Hillary Clinton is off somewhere doing a joyful dance.

And, of course, there were jokes. So many jokes.
