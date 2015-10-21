Twitter Responds To Joe Biden's Announcement With Jokes, Dancing Hillary GIFs

Today, Joe Biden announced he will not be running for president in 2016 — ending months of excitement and speculation.
Online, the reactions were immediate. Lots of people were instantly supportive of the vice president's decision to do what he needs to do — especially in light of the recent death of his son. Lots of others used it as an opportunity to let everyone know how much they don't like President Obama. People on both sides seem to agree that Hillary Clinton is off somewhere doing a joyful dance.
And, of course, there were jokes. So many jokes.
Online, the reactions were immediate. Lots of people were instantly supportive of the vice president's decision to do what he needs to do — especially in light of the recent death of his son. Lots of others used it as an opportunity to let everyone know how much they don't like President Obama. People on both sides seem to agree that Hillary Clinton is off somewhere doing a joyful dance.
And, of course, there were jokes. So many jokes.
Advertisement
.@hillaryclinton right now. #biden pic.twitter.com/dW1PNVuTZu— Ameya Pendse (@ameyapendse) October 21, 2015
Wait.... He's been BIDEN' his time. I WIN! I'm the first and only one to think of that!— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 21, 2015
joe biden is going hoooooome
JOE BIDEN IS GOING HOOO-OOOOO-OOOOME— Tracy Claytomb (@brokeymcpoverty) October 21, 2015
Joe #Biden's supporters right now: pic.twitter.com/UFIKtCr3os— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 21, 2015
Somewhere, right now. #Biden pic.twitter.com/vSLp3MYuyX— Bobby Blanchard (@bobbycblanchard) October 21, 2015
Advertisement