Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In November

Don't scream, Drew Barrymore. You still have a solid 10 days to watch these movies and TV shows that are slowly filtering off of Netflix forever in November. Yes, the beloved horror classic Scream (1996) is one of them. At least you can watch it all through Halloween. What would October 31 be without Ghostface? Just make sure no calls are coming from inside your house. I know; different movie. I stand by the joke.



Joking aside, it's time to get serious about the purge. As in, Netflix's purge of TV shows and movies that happens every month. We just found out what'll be departing from the 'flix forever come November, and it's with great sadness that we bring you the list today. Make sure to watch these treasures before it's too late. I personally recommend House of Flying Daggers (2004). It's a beautifully shot love story with lush visuals and fight scenes that will make you question gravity. Take that, Isaac Newton.

