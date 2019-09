Adams, who has covered Swift’s 1989 in its entirety , was the first musical guest for Kimmel’s temporary Brooklyn relocation. If Swift -- who is literally New York City’s “Global Welcome Ambassador” -- is the perfect representation of Manhattan glamour, Adams is the embodiment of Brooklyn swagger. With his floppy hair, jean jacket, and stripped-down cover of the songstress’s love letter to the city, Adams looked right at home playing against a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.It has to be a little weird for Adams to have his most successful professional moment performing someone else’s songs, but he’s spoken in interviews about how all the songs speak to him on a personal level . As cheesy an anthem as the song might be, we challenge you to watch Adams’s performance -- or cue up Swift herself on your non-Spotify streaming service -- and not feel a little bounce in your step as you head out into the crisp fall day. If you live in New York, maybe you’ll have a smile for your bodega guy.If you don’t, maybe it’s time to start checking out flights before the entire east coast turns into an ice cube.