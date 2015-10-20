Want your daily fix of Taylor? Pesky things like her “not performing in your city” or “not being there to personally serenade you with her greatest hits” can stand in the way. Thankfully, Ryan Adams stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to give us the closest thing we’ll get to seeing her live tonight.
Adams, who has covered Swift’s 1989 in its entirety, was the first musical guest for Kimmel’s temporary Brooklyn relocation. If Swift -- who is literally New York City’s “Global Welcome Ambassador” -- is the perfect representation of Manhattan glamour, Adams is the embodiment of Brooklyn swagger. With his floppy hair, jean jacket, and stripped-down cover of the songstress’s love letter to the city, Adams looked right at home playing against a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.
It has to be a little weird for Adams to have his most successful professional moment performing someone else’s songs, but he’s spoken in interviews about how all the songs speak to him on a personal level. As cheesy an anthem as the song might be, we challenge you to watch Adams’s performance -- or cue up Swift herself on your non-Spotify streaming service -- and not feel a little bounce in your step as you head out into the crisp fall day. If you live in New York, maybe you’ll have a smile for your bodega guy.
If you don’t, maybe it’s time to start checking out flights before the entire east coast turns into an ice cube.
It has to be a little weird for Adams to have his most successful professional moment performing someone else’s songs, but he’s spoken in interviews about how all the songs speak to him on a personal level. As cheesy an anthem as the song might be, we challenge you to watch Adams’s performance -- or cue up Swift herself on your non-Spotify streaming service -- and not feel a little bounce in your step as you head out into the crisp fall day. If you live in New York, maybe you’ll have a smile for your bodega guy.
If you don’t, maybe it’s time to start checking out flights before the entire east coast turns into an ice cube.
Advertisement