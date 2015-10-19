It blows our minds that anybody at all supports that unabashedly sexist and racist loose cannon of a potential presidential candidate, Donald Trump. But what we really can't wrap our heads around is why on earth actor Anthony Mackie would voice an endorsement of Trump. In an interview with BET to promote his new movie Our Brand Is Crisis — a political dramedy starring Sandra Bullock — the Avengers star made some disturbing comments about the 2016 presidential race. When asked to choose between hypothetically running Hillary Clinton or Trump's campaigns, Mackie didn't hesitate:
I would 100% want to run Trump's campaign. 100%. I mean, first that'd be the best party, ever, when he won. And second, Trump's an easy sell... If you look at Trump, he's an easy sell because you can sell him as the guy who worked his way up from nothing. And I think that if you're a "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" candidate, people would identify with that... I'm on the bandwagon. I'm drinking the Kool-Aid!
Mackie, put down the Kool-Aid and educate yourself on the man you just endorsed. Because the reality is, Trump is bad news for bootstrappers, Black lives, and, you know, the human race. And that party you're looking forward to? You must be talking about the end-of-the-world party R29 will be hosting should that nightmare come true. (Vulture)
