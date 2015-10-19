Just when you thought Channing Tatum couldn't get any more adorable, he goes and does something like this.
The handsome actor — and father to Everly, his daughter with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum — was the perfect picture of dorky dad this weekend when he got geared up in a cuddly bear costume. Though the pose he struck and shared on Instagram was more rockstar Eeyore than standard Pooh, we're going to say he pulled this ensemble off with flying colors.
The handsome actor — and father to Everly, his daughter with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum — was the perfect picture of dorky dad this weekend when he got geared up in a cuddly bear costume. Though the pose he struck and shared on Instagram was more rockstar Eeyore than standard Pooh, we're going to say he pulled this ensemble off with flying colors.
"Pretty sure I terrified all the children at our daughter's Halloween carnival today," the Hail, Caesar! star shared on social media. He added that, by the way, he's costumed as the most famous resident of the Hundred Acre Wood, minus one honeypot but with the signature buddha belly.
We're guessing that if the kids were freaked out, the parents were even more beside themselves. We would have loved to have been a mom at this particular kiddo carnival. Forget the dunk tank: A costumed Channing Tatum is definitely the central attraction.
No word on what Dewan or their little gal wore, but we're hoping that the whole family had on matching costumes. Maybe a little Piglet and Tigger trio?
Advertisement