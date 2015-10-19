

"Pretty sure I terrified all the children at our daughter's Halloween carnival today," the Hail, Caesar! star shared on social media. He added that, by the way, he's costumed as the most famous resident of the Hundred Acre Wood, minus one honeypot but with the signature buddha belly.



We're guessing that if the kids were freaked out, the parents were even more beside themselves. We would have loved to have been a mom at this particular kiddo carnival. Forget the dunk tank: A costumed Channing Tatum is definitely the central attraction.



No word on what Dewan or their little gal wore, but we're hoping that the whole family had on matching costumes. Maybe a little Piglet and Tigger trio?