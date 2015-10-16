Chelsea Handler Isn't Apologizing For That Ill-Timed Miscarriage Joke

It's hard to imagine miscarriage jokes ever going over well, but they really backfire when dropped on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Oops.
Unfortunately, Chelsea Handler wasn't privy to the October 15 holiday. Never one to pull punches, the comedian shared a poorly timed Instagram post about how messy pomegranates can be, including a hashtag about miscarriages. That hashtag was later removed after some followers complained about it being insensitive, though the majority of comments on the photo are about proper pomegranate-chopping techniques.
Handler later responded to the outcry by posting a photo of her dog along with this caption: "There's a thing called national miscarriage day????? I am just reading about myself online. I did not remove a hashtag. My asst does that when I do something bad. Me having a pomegranate and infant loss are not directly related. Jesus."
In other words, it seems no apology will be forthcoming. Then again, did people really expect one? Handler's not the mea culpa type, though we suspect she'll lay off the controversial hashtags for a while.
