From Hoodies To Bras: A History Of Clothes As Political Weapons

من ایران و آزادی ام از ما نترسید ما فقط می خواهیم خودمان باشیم و شبیه به خودمان زندگی کنیم. This is me, Iran, and my freedom. No need to be afraid of us! We just want to be ourselves and live the way we want. #mystealthyfreedom #آزادی_یواشکی

A photo posted by صفحه آزادی یواشکی (@azadiyavashakii) on Aug 30, 2014 at 4:47am PDT