Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick Reveal Baby Name, Nursery Photo

Baby Boy Roddick has a name — and it's pretty darn cute.
New parents Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick have revealed that they have named their newborn son Hank, People reports. The couple welcomed their first child on September 30.
Though commonly known as a nickname for Henry — see famed baseball player Henry "Hank" Aaron — the name also works on its own. It's also the name of Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day's kidnapped son in Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much.
Hank already has some fancy digs, too. His model/actress mother shared a photo of her son's Americana-themed nursery in their Austin, TX home on Instagram, and it's a decorator's dream. The room comes with a large flag, black crib, monogrammed blankie, and a bulldog. What kid could possibly ask for more?
