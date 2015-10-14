Need an excuse to plan your next big trip? Southwest Airlines' recent computer glitch — which delayed hundreds of flights over the weekend — has inspired the company to throw a three-day flash sale. And, you've got until the end of day Thursday to take advantage of flights priced as low as $49.
The good news: The deals include Southwest destinations nationwide. The less thrilling part: There are some limitations in place. The sale is only applicable to flights between December 2 and December 15 or January 5 and February 10. It also doesn't apply to flights on Fridays or Sundays. Travel to and from Florida or Nevada is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and to and from San Juan, Mondays through Thursdays.
This comes on the heels of the announcement that Norwegian Airlines will be offering $69 flights to Europe. It seems like there's never been a better time to travel on the cheap. And, if you're looking for some inspiration, we've got plenty of great ideas.
