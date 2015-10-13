Carey Mulligan Confirms Baby News

No sonogram profile photos for these two. Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford have been increasingly protective of their privacy, and understandably so. When reports swirled earlier this year that Mulligan was pregnant, the couple declined to make a statement, letting the actress' growing belly speak for itself.



Now that she's doing press for Suffragette, it hasn't been lost on anyone that Mulligan's bump is gone. And yet, it was only last night that the British star finally confirmed her baby news.



"It's a girl," the new mom revealed on British talk show The Graham Norton Show.



Mulligan didn't share further details such as a name, but we're secretly pulling for Muriel Mulligan Mumford. The little girl was born just three weeks ago. Can we point out the irony of promoting a film about women's rights when a mama can't even get a proper maternity leave? Just saying.

