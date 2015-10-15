Watch This Greek Star Transform Into Diana Ross

The countdown to Halloween is on. And, while we're not into offensive costumes or boring ones, we are completely into creative, makeup-driven ideas inspired by incredible, iconic women.
Enter: actress and singer Amber Stevens-West. (Perhaps you remember her as Ashleigh on Greek? Or from that time she went on a date with Ted Mosby? Or that time she hooked up with Karev on Grey's? Yeah, us too.)
The 22 Jump Street star put herself in the very capable hands of makeup artist Sutan Amrull to transform into Diana Ross — right in front of our
eyes camera. Inspired by this iconic photo of Diana by Harry Langdon, the theme for this episode of Throwback Thursday is disco: big earrings, big wigs, and big eyes.
