Monitor the gag reflexes: The PDA is going around like a pandemic this week. Yep, love is in the air as the sun rounds out its month-long tour of luxuriating Libra. On Friday, the solar power gets handed to Scorpio until November 22, reinstating our privacy policies. What happens behind closed doors this weekend could be utterly scandalous. But shh! Scorpio hookups are meant to stay locked in the vault.
And if those solar flares aren’t shooting off enough sparks, get ready for Sunday! Live-out-loud Jupiter and passionate Venus make an exact connection in Virgo, turning the weekend into an extended honeymoon. There could be some candid confessions, too, as Jupiter brings big doses of truth serum. This is actually the third time these two planets will sing a duet in 2015. They already met up in Leo on July 1 and August 4. What transpires this weekend could be the final act in a trilogy of events that have been playing out since the summer.
