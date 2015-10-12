These Snow Leopard Cubs Are The Most Adorable Sisters, Ever

Sometimes, even the most enthusiastic puppy- (or kitten-) lovers can tire of the internet's endless photo stream of more commonplace young critters. If you're looking for cute baby animals you probably won't see on your Instagram feed, the Brookfield Zoo has just debuted some pretty adorable snow leopard cubs. The cubs, two sisters, were born on June 16. Named Malaya and Daania, they didn't get to meet to public, however, until October 7.
"People are happy to see them. They're being very well received," Sondra Katzen, a public relations manager for the Chicago zoo told us. "Now they're exploring, getting used to the new environment."
It's obvious the pair has fans. A video of their first day out posted to the zoo's Facebook page has received over 3,000 likes. Click ahead for more snaps of the photogenic sisters.
