If you've ever talked to a designer, makeup artist, or hairstylist during Fashion Week, you may have discovered that their inspirations run from classic ("cool girl") to utterly insane ("ancient Egypt set to a disco beat"). This season, we heard designers and makeup artists cite influences as varied as Willie Nelson and a famous '70s hippie camp in Hawaii. But before you roll your eyes, let us assure you that sometimes even the weirdest inspirations make for gorgeous runway looks. Don't believe us? See for yourself, ahead.
