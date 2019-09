Having a framed photo of your significant other proudly displayed in your living room isn't that weird. Having a framed photo of your significant other's mugshot? Well, that's a different story...unless you happen to be Kylie Jenner The 18-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who bought a $2.7 million Calabasas home of her own earlier this year — recently gave fans a tour of her newly redone kitchen, living room, and breakfast room via her new mobile app (which just so happens to be the most popular of the bunch).In the video , King Kylie starts in the kitchen, where she says she spends all of her time. We see some cookie jars that she "stole" from Khloé (you know how we feel about that), check out all of the organic food in her fridge (including some water that's not even available in stores yet), and peep the "creepy" face statue she keeps in her breakfast room. Then, we follow her into the living room, where she shows off her Restoration Hardware couch , an enormous photo of her lips, and her totally "normal" ball-filled fireplace.