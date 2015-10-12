Nicki Minaj Has A Message That Will Make Your Day

Nicki Minaj has had quite a week. Following the release of an interview in The New York Times Magazine that got a little intense, all eyes have been on her. Minaj called an abrupt end to the interview when asked if she "thrived on drama" and has made no public comment since. Until now, perhaps.
On Sunday night, Minaj posted a full-length body shot of herself sitting on a bed, clad in a black, midriff-bearing top and black underwear. Her curvy figure is visible while her face is obscured, which might be something of a response to a question from the Times as to whether her brand of body-positive feminism is, in fact, feminist or simply a means for "self-gratification."
Minaj captioned the image with some pretty empowering sentiments.
"Everyone's looking for someone who helps them see beauty in every little thing," Minaj wrote. "Life is so precious. Choose to see the good in everything & in everyone for as long as u can. Choose to count your blessings every chance you get & watch them continue to pile up. Happiness is a choice. Choose it."
In other words, perhaps that profile is nothing more than dirt off her shoulder.
