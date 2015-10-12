Nicki Minaj Has A Message That Will Make Your Day

Everyone's looking for someone who helps them see beauty in every little thing. Life is so precious. Choose to see the good in everything & in everyone for as long as u can. Choose to count your blessings every chance you get & watch them continue to pile up. Happiness is a choice. Choose it. ❤️

