We've long marveled at First Lady Michelle Obama's musical taste. We've seen her and the President cut a rug to "At Last." She's attended One Direction concerts. She knows how to Dougie. But, like, what are her jams?
Thanks to International Day of the Girl, we now know. FLOTUS created a female-strong Spotify playlist in honor of the holiday, and it features one girl-power anthem after another. It also features a few surprises.
Demi Lovato's "Confident" (explicit lyrics!) got a shout-out, as did "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande. Classics from Billie Holiday, Diana Ross, and Aretha Franklin made the cut, with a little love for Mary J. Blige, too. We don't want to accuse the First Lady of plagiarizing our ultimate TRL-era party playlist, but the inclusion of "No Scrubs" and "Survivor" suggests she might have. Great minds think alike, we guess.
Lest you needed any more "I am woman, hear me roar" goodness, Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" and yet another Bey hit, "Run the World (Girls)" should hit the spot. We wonder which one Hillary Clinton will choose for her next campaign speech.
Thanks to International Day of the Girl, we now know. FLOTUS created a female-strong Spotify playlist in honor of the holiday, and it features one girl-power anthem after another. It also features a few surprises.
Demi Lovato's "Confident" (explicit lyrics!) got a shout-out, as did "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande. Classics from Billie Holiday, Diana Ross, and Aretha Franklin made the cut, with a little love for Mary J. Blige, too. We don't want to accuse the First Lady of plagiarizing our ultimate TRL-era party playlist, but the inclusion of "No Scrubs" and "Survivor" suggests she might have. Great minds think alike, we guess.
Lest you needed any more "I am woman, hear me roar" goodness, Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" and yet another Bey hit, "Run the World (Girls)" should hit the spot. We wonder which one Hillary Clinton will choose for her next campaign speech.
Advertisement