The Rock's Post-Workout Dance Video Is Our New Favorite Thing

From the looks of him, we'd imagine that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson exercises, oh, about 12 times a day. And yet, he still gets so excited about finishing a workout that he celebrates with a happy dance. He's just like us, except he probably doesn't immediately collapse into a heap of sweaty sports bras and water bottles.
Anyway, behold the actor continuing his charm offensive on Instagram with a post-workout dance sesh. Has anyone ever "Hit the Quan" with more enthusiasm? No. Has someone been stealing Blue Ivy's wrist-flicks? We think so. Are we all going to spend the rest of the day learning each and every single move? Absolutely.
Enjoy the video below. When can this man get his own variety show, Hollywood?
OPENER IMAGE: Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA.
