We’ve seen Channing Tatum strip down to his skivvies (and slightly less) and wrap himself around a pole before. But, we’ve never seen him bust out moves quite like this.
The actor — who appears in the upcoming Coen brothers film Hail, Caesar! — dons a sailor suit for his latest dance role, a star of the silver screen during the latter years of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Let’s all just take a moment to honor the fact that we are about see the Magic Mike star in a set of summer whites.
Okay. Moving on.
The brand-new official trailer for the upcoming flick was released today. Tatum isn’t the only reason this film look amazing, though. George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Josh Brolin, and Jonah Hill all star in this madcap comedy about a studio fixer with plenty of problems to tackle. Hail, Caesar! debuts in theaters on February 5, 2016. From the looks of the trailer, it’ll be well worth the wait.
