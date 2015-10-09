Ben Carson Said The Craziest Things About Gun Violence This Week

For the first few months of the campaign, retired neurosurgeon and Republican Presidential candidate Ben Carson had a rep for being the quiet one. He spoke low and slow and — next to the bombast of Donald Trump — came off like a veritable librarian. Then, a mass shooting happened, and Dr. Carson started opining about gun violence. And, boy, did that get weird fast — with the doc spewing more offensive and victim-blaming theories, one after another, than we'd have thought possible.
In fact, this week wasn't the first time Dr. Carson has said something inexorably offensive; he already made headlines when he said he believes homosexuality is a choice, when he compared the current United States to Germany immediately prior to the rise of the Nazis, and when he remarked that the United States should never have a Muslim President.
The scariest thing? The more outrageous Carson gets, the more his poll numbers rise. According to Public Policy Polling, as of this week, Carson is in second place (behind Trump) in the Republican field, with the backing of 17% of the potential GOP electorate.
In case you missed them, here are Ben's latest soundbites.
1. Carson Says: Had he been in Oregon, he would have stopped the shootings.
"Not only would I probably not cooperate with [the shooter], I would not just stand there and let him shoot me... I would say, 'Hey guys, everybody attack him. He may shoot me, but he can't get us all.'"
So he's basically saying, "Gun victims, you should have done better." (Also, maybe he didn't hear about the veteran who charged the shooter and took five bullets trying to stop him.)
2. Carson Says: The Holocaust may not have happened if European citizens had had more guns.
"I think the likelihood of Hitler being able to accomplish his goals would have been greatly diminished if the people had been armed… I'm telling you there is a reason these dictatorial people take the guns first."
Riiiight.
Advertisement
“Whether it's a kindergarten teacher who is well trained, or a retired policeman, or someone who can stop the carnage, I think it makes sense.”
Ah yes, the old "the solution is MORE guns" theory.
4. Carson Says: Sometimes, it’s all a misunderstanding between you and a would-be gunman.
One time, Carson was allegedly in a Popeye’s chain restaurant when a gunman entered. “Guy comes in, puts the gun to my ribs, and I just said, ‘I believe that you want the guy behind the counter,'" Carson recalled.
Uh, so, you saved yourself by suggesting another innocent guy get shot?
Ah yes, the old "the solution is MORE guns" theory.
4. Carson Says: Sometimes, it’s all a misunderstanding between you and a would-be gunman.
One time, Carson was allegedly in a Popeye’s chain restaurant when a gunman entered. “Guy comes in, puts the gun to my ribs, and I just said, ‘I believe that you want the guy behind the counter,'" Carson recalled.
Uh, so, you saved yourself by suggesting another innocent guy get shot?
5. Carson Says: Losing Second Amendment rights is more devastating than the effects of gun violence. (As explained during a Facebook chat this week on his official page.)
“As a doctor, I spent many a night pulling bullets out of bodies. There is no doubt that this senseless violence is breathtaking — but I never saw a body with bullet holes that was more devastating than taking the right to arm ourselves away. Serious people seek serious solutions.”
Really nothing to say here.
Really nothing to say here.
Advertisement