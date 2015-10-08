Lance Bass Clarifies His Comments About Being Sexually Harassed

Molly Horan
Photo: Gregory Pace/BEImages.
On Wednesday on The Meredith Vieira Show, Lance Bass suggested he was the victim of sexual harassment during his boy-band days. But he wanted to make the situation clear on his radio show, Dirty Pop with Lance Bass. He reiterated on the show that an adult was "touching [him] inappropriately" when he was a teen member of *NSYNC. He explained that the man would offer him massages.

"He always did the whole thing where he was like, 'Oh yeah, if I massage your bicep like this, it'll look bigger.' You know? Basically, just a reason to touch someone," Bass explained.

But he wanted to be clear: "No one from *NSYNC was molested that I know of, so there was nothing more than inappropriate touching."

He explained, though, that he didn't feel "violated" by the incident; he wanted to mention it to show that men can also be victims of sexual harassment. It's an important reminder.
