Old Yeller Star Kevin Corcoran Dies At 66

Actor Kevin Corcoran, who starred as Arliss in the cult 1957 movie Old Yeller, has passed away at age 66. His wife, Laura, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he lost his five-year battle with colorectal cancer on Tuesday.
After Corcoran starred in the classic movie as an 8-year-old, he went on to pursue many different projects in Hollywood. While still a kid, he had roles in a slew of Disney movies, including Swiss Family Robinson (1960), Bon Voyage! (1962), and Pollyanna (1960). As an adult, he ventured into directing and producing. He worked on shows like Baywatch and Murder, She Wrote in the '80s and '90s. More recently, Corcoran served as co-producer on hit shows like Sons of Anarchy and The Shield.
The Shield creator Shawn Ryan tweeted a note in memory of Corcoran yesterday, writing, "Just learned Kevin Corcoran passed away. He was a prolific child actor and then a delightful person and producer, including on The Shield." He will surely be missed by many in and outside of Hollywood.
After Corcoran starred in the classic movie as an 8-year-old, he went on to pursue many different projects in Hollywood. While still a kid, he had roles in a slew of Disney movies, including Swiss Family Robinson (1960), Bon Voyage! (1962), and Pollyanna (1960). As an adult, he ventured into directing and producing. He worked on shows like Baywatch and Murder, She Wrote in the '80s and '90s. More recently, Corcoran served as co-producer on hit shows like Sons of Anarchy and The Shield.
The Shield creator Shawn Ryan tweeted a note in memory of Corcoran yesterday, writing, "Just learned Kevin Corcoran passed away. He was a prolific child actor and then a delightful person and producer, including on The Shield." He will surely be missed by many in and outside of Hollywood.
Advertisement