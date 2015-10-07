FKA Twigs Isn't Trying To Be In Taylor Swift's Squad

FKA twigs would take the country life over the squad life any day of the week.
In a new interview with Paper magazine, the British singer talked about her desire to have a family and lead a cookie-cutter life. "I'm quite traditional," she said. "You know that saying, 'You can take the girl out of the country but you can't take the country out of the girl?' I grew up in Gloucestershire, and there's a certain format that people fit into. And I'm actually quite happy with that format." She said she's totally up for that old-school, picture-perfect path: Work hard at school, get married, have kids, and send them to a nice school. (Perhaps with Robert Pattinson?)
She also chatted with the magazine about how she's not dying to be part of the Taylor Swift's squad. Paper mentioned how FKA twigs has a different relationship with her fans than Swift, whose appeal lies in the fact that everyone wants to be friends with her. "I think Taylor Swift is great, but I wouldn't necessarily think, 'Oh my god, I have to be friends with her,'" she said. "When I meet fans, they're quite creative and intelligent, kind, sensitive. Some are old ladies, witch doctors from Louisiana, kids that have just left art school. Gay or lesbian couples, straight middle-aged couples..."
So there you have it: Swift can keep her squad, because FKA twigs has other aspirations.
