Two of our favorite ladies are returning to the big screen next year: the effortlessly cool, Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, and her iconic rom-com character, the bumbling Brit known as Bridget Jones. The first photos of Zellweger's return to the role for Bridget Jones' Baby, due in 2016, emerged today while the film was shooting on location in London.
Zellweger, 46, and her lovable hot mess of a character have both been missing in our lives for years now. It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since the first movie adaptation of the beloved Helen Fielding series was released, scoring Zellweger her first Oscar nomination. And it's been 11 years since the sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, as well as Zellweger's Academy Award win for Cold Mountain.
If you couldn't guess from the title, Jones is preggers in the upcoming installment — and given Bridget's, erm, colorful past, it's a safe bet this bundle of joy was not planned. The last we saw Bridget, she was happily married to Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), who will also be returning to the franchise, along with the first film's director, Sharon Maguire. With Patrick Dempsey coming onboard, we wonder if his character will throw a wrench in Bridget's plans for happily ever after. (The Daily Mail)
Zellweger, 46, and her lovable hot mess of a character have both been missing in our lives for years now. It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since the first movie adaptation of the beloved Helen Fielding series was released, scoring Zellweger her first Oscar nomination. And it's been 11 years since the sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, as well as Zellweger's Academy Award win for Cold Mountain.
If you couldn't guess from the title, Jones is preggers in the upcoming installment — and given Bridget's, erm, colorful past, it's a safe bet this bundle of joy was not planned. The last we saw Bridget, she was happily married to Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), who will also be returning to the franchise, along with the first film's director, Sharon Maguire. With Patrick Dempsey coming onboard, we wonder if his character will throw a wrench in Bridget's plans for happily ever after. (The Daily Mail)
Advertisement