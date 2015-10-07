You Can Buy Angelina Jolie's Childhood Home For $2 Million

There are plenty of ways to prove you're a superfan. You could imitate the haircut of your favorite celeb. Or marathon all of his or her movies in a single day. Or, if you're a recent lottery winner, you could buy your favorite actress' childhood home — for example, Angelina Jolie's old house, which is currently on the market for $2 million.
The gorgeous, airy estate in Palisades, NY is the place that Jolie, her brother James Haven, and her mother Marcheline Bertrand called home in the '80s. But can you really put a price on the Jolie fanfic your new digs would inspire?
The large, stone fireplace could have acted as a young Jolie's practice stage. The second-floor balcony could have been where she went over her first big audition monologues. The stories you could tell at all your dinner parties in this home's spacious, wood-paneled kitchen are endless.
