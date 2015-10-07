This past summer, I wrote about the upcoming Saorise Ronan movie, Brooklyn, which hits select theaters November 4. Now, we've got seven exclusive photos that capture the romantic mood of the movie.
Based on an equally wonderful novel by Colm Tóibín, Brooklyn tells the story of a young Irish woman, Eilis Lacey, who emigrates to New York City in the early 1950s, hoping to build a better life. She leaves her mother and sister behind in Ireland, and is at first devastatingly homesick in Brooklyn.
"It's about a young girl turning into a very powerful young woman, and somebody who is in control of her own life, who is able to make choices," director John Crowley told me in an interview in July. "They cost her a lot, but she is willing to stare down the power that is trying to reign her in or shame her or gain control of her. For that reason, the story felt very contemporary, actually. It felt like it wasn’t something which was frozen in a period piece."
