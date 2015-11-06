

I was going to ask, do you cook?

"Yeah, I do. I really like to cook. There's this website that we have at home called BBC Good Food. And so a lot of chefs like Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson and the Hairy Bikers, they put recipes up. And so I ended up cooking things from scratch all the time and I loved it. I'm not an adult by any means, but I'm so glad I threw myself into it, because the fear that I had was growing up in an industry where everything is done for you. I worked, absolutely. But if I wanted a cup of tea, somebody made it for me. We are being picked up every morning and dropped off, and you don’t really have to think about that stuff. I didn’t want to grow up like that. I didn’t want that to be my reality. It just gives you perspectives on things."



You haven't really done an Irish film before. Was that by choice or by happenstance? Were you offered films about Ireland that you said no to?

"That was exactly it. I had been offered a few things over the years, and they just didn’t speak to me. Especially in the States, I think, there's a certain perspective that’s kind of been created of Ireland of like, everyone lives on a farm, everyone sounds like a leprechaun. We're a very modern country. We're very forward-thinking. Even though this film is set in the '50s, it's classy and it's sophisticated and it's intelligent and it's well written. The people that are involved in this, I'm so bloody proud to have worked with all them, because we've had a chance to showcase what we can do and to go, 'Look, we can make good films.' So that’s why I kind of held off, because I wanted to find something like that. Even still, I didn’t expect this. I didn’t expect this kind of reaction."



You're going to play Abigail Williams in The Crucible on Broadway. Are you moving to Brooklyn?

"I want to move to Brooklyn, I'd love to. But I don’t think they’ll let me, because the theater is gonna be in Manhattan. So I'll probably have to go to the West Village or something like that."

