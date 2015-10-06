Friends Help Teen Out Of Her Wheelchair To Accept Homecoming Crown

Homecoming dances might have caused some of us teen angst and anxiety, but this story is nothing but sweet. A teen girl in Michigan, who uses a wheelchair, is leading her homecoming court this fall.
Kate Veldink, a student in Jenison, MI, explained she was floored when she realized she would be wearing the homecoming queen crown. Veldink told her local Fox news station, “I was shocked, I think my mouth dropped. I'm not your typical, average student.”
Veldink lives with a neurodegenerative disorder called ataxia-telangiectasia, and uses a wheelchair. But for her "crowning moment," she left the chair behind, and walked to accept her tiara, with help from the prom king. A friend tweeted a photo of Veldink posing with her king, with a message of congratulations. Veldink gave her friends a lot of credit for their support, saying, "They just support me and everything I do, and they're amazing."
CONGRATS JACOB AND KATE ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0SbgHWFyZ— Maddy Maurice (@MaddyMaurice1) October 3, 2015
