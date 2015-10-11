Look ahead, stargazers. With Mercury SO done with its retrograde as of last Friday (the 9th), we can cast our attention on the future again. Monday’s new moon in Libra — the sign of partnerships and cooperation — gets the pair-bonding party underway. Turn on those love lights. A fresh crop of dance partners is pouring in. Already found yours? You could put a ring — or some ink — on it, or otherwise formalize your status as a twosome. Remember: New moons are starting blocks, not finish lines. You have time to #manifest. Since this one culminates with an electrifying lunar eclipse on March 23, 2016, the seeds you plant could bring an incredible bumper crop come spring.
Lace up your cross-trainers. The second half of the week is going to move FAST. On Thursday, “game on!” Mars makes a rare connection to super-sizer Jupiter. Action! We’ll feel like we can take on the world — at the speed of light. Fortune favors the bold under these stars, but the swagger could get out of hand. Curb the urge to Periscope your every move. Secretive Pluto is forming a supportive trine (120-degree angle) to the Mars-Jupiter duo, indicating that we can make some of our best moves behind the scenes. A few ideas: Call a VIP power summit and map out a master plan, hit the studio to record a single, or lock yourself away all weekend for a marathon sex-fest.
