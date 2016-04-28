This story was originally published on September 17, 2015.
Here's proof that "Uptown Funk" is the ultimate dance song. Video site What's The Mashup? went through the trouble of compiling 100 dance scenes, and then syncing it all to Mark Ronson's song of the summer "Uptown Funk." It is truly delightful.
There's the final scene in Flashdance, Patrick Swayze's epic group dance in Dirty Dancing, and yes, even Magic Mike makes an appearance. There's Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King sauntering away, Jennifer Garner whipping out her "Thriller" moves in 13 Going on 30, Zoolander and Hansel in a model walk-off — the list goes on. Surprisingly, every single dance scene and style works perfectly with Ronson's beat. We have excellent editing to thank for that, but the video definitely showcases how catchy Ronson's collaboration with Bruno Mars is.
Watch the entire mashup below, and have fun counting how many scenes you recognize. Just don't blame us if you have "Uptown Funk" stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
