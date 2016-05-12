Hand on heart: We love a good TV wedding. It's the perfect moment for a juicy "speak now or forever hold your peace" revelation, a surprise shacking up of two characters (hello, Monica and Chandler), or perhaps just a heartwarming parody of a viral video that makes us weep tears of joy and doesn't require us to sit at the singles' table.
Of course, a good wedding storyline would be nothing without one crucial element: a killer dress. Think about Rhoda's ruffles, Serena's shot of gold, and Blanche's scarlet red fabric. Who hasn't fantasized about walking down the aisle in Summer Roberts' dreamy confection or even Margaery Tyrell's fancy frock? Heck, even Leslie Knope made a stack of paperwork look fabulous.
Ahead, we've rounded up 34 of the most memorable wedding dresses in TV history. They may not all give Vera Wang or Marchesa a run for their money, but they've certainly earned a soft spot in our hearts. Oh, who are we kidding? We've had a custom copy of Hilary Banks' mega-meringue dress ready to go for two decades now.
