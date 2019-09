Labrie has pleaded not guilty to all 10 criminal charges against him, saying not only that the encounter was entirely consensual, but that no intercourse took place at all. Today, a criminalist testified that samples taken from the accuser's underwear matched Labrie's DNA profile. Yesterday, four of Labrie's classmates testified that he told them he had indeed had sex with the girl. Labrie's friends also described the way he specifically targeted the girl as his primary conquest during the so-called " Senior Salute ." Some said they tried to talk him out of it, due to her age, but Labrie pursued her anyway. On the night of the alleged assault, the classmates said, Labrie told them he had taken her virginity. When asked, one classmate responded that Labrie did not say he forced or coerced her. As for how Labrie managed to have sex with her, he replied to one friend — in a message that was shown to the jury — that he'd "used every trick in the book."This testimony from Labrie's classmates offers another damning contradiction. Certainly, few rapists leave an assault to go tell their friends they raped a girl. Labrie likely saw this as a mission accomplished, having "slayed" the conquest he'd listed in all caps on the top of his Senior Salute list, as reported by The Boston Globe At every turn thus far, this trial has illuminated how poorly our culture still handles sexual assault. One might almost understand some of these dynamics coming from teenagers — though, surely that in itself is a deeply egregious issue, and one that sits at the center of rape culture. But in a court of law, these issues are made more stark and outrageous. That Labrie's defense team can use the fact that the accuser was in shock after being raped as evidence of her incredibility is itself incredible. In the midst of cross-examination, she explained that her mind felt "cloudy" after the assault. Carney asked why, and she broke down, exclaiming, "I was raped. I was violated in so many ways. Of course I was traumatized. I was cloudy because I was traumatized."This is a trial, and therefore it is expected — if dreadful — that this girl must defend her story. But that she must embody and define the experience of rape to an audience that seems so skeptical and ignorant — that is nothing but the addition of insult to tremendous injury.