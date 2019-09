5 Relationship Secrets From Couples Who've Been Together For 40+ Years

Aziz Ansari recommends taking your date to a monster truck rally to discover what your interactions are like beyond the bounds of your usual hangouts (unless you go to monster truck rallies regularly, in which case go to the movies?). The elders in Dr. Pillemer's study confirmed that a change of scenery can indicate whether you're with the right person.75-year-old Gene Roy was on a hiking trip with a romantic interest when things went awry. "We had known each other for quite a while," he recounted. "But then we got into the woods, where there was no water, and there were bears. We ran out of food and all that stuff — then, all of a sudden, we found out we didn't really know each other at all." An unusual or challenging environment — unlike the same bars, restaurants, or, let's be real, couch where you and your partner always find yourselves — provides a glimpse into how you'll work together (or not) when shit hits the fan.When quarreling with your partner, remember that one of you just might need a snack."[Many seniors] talked about [how] their worst fights came when somebody was hungry — and let’s just say that I’ve used this in my own 35-year-old marriage, and it really works," Dr. Pillemer laughs. "We’ll start to have a fight, and one of us will say 'When did you last eat?' and it somehow transforms it." It's not that a roast beef sandwich or bowl of oatmeal has the same curative powers as counseling (though some might argue the point); rather, "hanger" does have the power to make any relationship raincloud seem like a thunderstorm.