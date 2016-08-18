5 Relationship Secrets From Couples Who've Been Together For 40+ Years

4. Time Your Heavy Talks

"All too often, the experts tell us, we decide that the right time to talk about an issue is the moment we want to talk about it," Dr. Pillemer writes. That's the wrong move. Seniors agreed that the ability to wait until both you and your partner are calm and receptive to discuss difficult issues doesn't necessarily come naturally, but it is crucial. "I am an evening person," 65-year-old Leona Stevenson shared. "[My husband] is a morning person... So we said: 'What time of day is a good time for us to have a disagreement about something that we need to discuss?' And we discovered that it was early evening, after we'd had time to regroup after work, but before it gets too late." And, don't insist on seeing a discussion through to the end if it's getting too intense. There is nothing wrong with taking a breather — preferably before the shouting starts.



5. Be Polite

This one may sound blindingly apparent, but it's one of the easiest recommendations for couples to forget. 65-year-old Janet Green chalks up her happiness with 67-year-old Robyn Palou to their mutual politeness. "You can't treat your partner any worse than you would treat a friend," she says. "I mean, it's not as though, because you're married or partners...you don't have to be sensitive to the other person's feelings... I know that sounds ridiculously obvious to say, but many couples are not able to do that; they forget, and act and speak inconsiderately." Love, in other words, isn't a free pass to be rude. Dr. Pillemer suggests an experiment: For one week, "pretend that your spouse is someone you want to impress." Because isn't that true, after all?

