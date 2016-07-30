Meet Wally, The Instagram-Famous Bunny Of Your Dreams

What are you doing, Wally? "I'm pondering the meaning of life." Oh! What a big task! "Yes. My book will be called 'Wallosophy: The Philosophy of Life According to Wally.'" That's great! "I will need someone to translate my paw-type." What's paw-type, Wally? "It's each letter I intend to type, surrounded by all the other letters my paw hits." Okay ... I'm not sure where to find one of these, Wally. "Craigslist! Under Gigs." Hmm ...

A photo posted by thisiswallysemail@gmail.com (@wally_and_molly) on May 22, 2015 at 8:09am PDT