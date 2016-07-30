Meet Wally, The Instagram-Famous Bunny Of Your Dreams

E! has alerted us to the presence of this adorable, seemingly pigtailed English Angora rabbit. There's not much to say about this furry bundle of love other than he's almost a year old, lives in Massachusetts, and is a Cancer. Oh, and he just so happens to have over 35,000 Instagram followers. What'd your pet rabbit do this week? Gnaw on a carrot?
Needless to say, we're smitten. When we're not busy stalking this bunny's Instagram account, we'll be trying to work our hair into Wally-style pigtails. It could happen.
Peruse some pics below, and tell us: Wouldn't you be willing to clean up rabbit pellets just to have some face time with this gorgeous creature?
What are you doing, Wally? "I'm pondering the meaning of life." Oh! What a big task! "Yes. My book will be called 'Wallosophy: The Philosophy of Life According to Wally.'" That's great! "I will need someone to translate my paw-type." What's paw-type, Wally? "It's each letter I intend to type, surrounded by all the other letters my paw hits." Okay ... I'm not sure where to find one of these, Wally. "Craigslist! Under Gigs." Hmm ...
"I want everyone to see my new SHOES!" Okay, Wally. I will tell your followers you got new shoes! "NO! They can't KNOW that I want them to KNOW!" Why not, Wally? "I'm a HUMBLE BUNNY! Just say, 'Here is a nice picture of Wally.'" But Wally? We need to be honest. It's okay to tell people you're proud of your new shoes. "I'm PROUD of my NEW SHOES! If you want some, you can't! Wally already bought them!" (Oh no. This is not exactly what I had in mind.) Wally? There are more pairs of shoes just like yours that people can buy. You might make people sad by telling them they can't have something special that you have. (Wally gasps.) "Wally makes people SAD?! I'm a BAD BUNNY!" Sigh. Wally and I will talk more about this ...