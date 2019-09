Meet Wally, The Instagram-Famous Bunny Of Your Dreams

We've seen so little of Cecil Delevingne these days that we're starting to think he may have abandoned us. Thankfully, Wally is here to fill the bunny-shaped hole in our hearts. E! has alerted us to the presence of this adorable, seemingly pigtailed English Angora rabbit. There's not much to say about this furry bundle of love other than he's almost a year old, lives in Massachusetts, and is a Cancer. Oh, and he just so happens to have over 35,000 Instagram followers . What'd your pet rabbit do this week? Gnaw on a carrot?Needless to say, we're smitten. When we're not busy stalking this bunny's Instagram account, we'll be trying to work our hair into Wally-style pigtails. It could happen.Peruse some pics below, and tell us: Wouldn't you be willing to clean up rabbit pellets just to have some face time with this gorgeous creature?