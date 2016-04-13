How Did We Never Notice This Disney Secret?

The folks at Disney had a nifty animation hack long before anyone ever knew what a hack was. To save time at the drawing board, just reuse some old content.
Watch the video below and you'll notice that Walt and company were recycling the same scenes and motions throughout classic films like Snow White, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
"Disney animators frequently used to recycle footage from older animated films," YouTube poster Movie Munchies explains. "They would draw over existing animation cells to make new scenes with characters with similar designs, characteristics, and movements. This is also known as rotoscoping."
Who knew? Certainly not us former little kids who were too busy swooning over Robin's sexy tail and shuddering over evil stepmothers. Guess it's about time the penny finally dropped.
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy Walt Disney Studios.
