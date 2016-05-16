Mini Frappuccinos Are Making A Summertime Comeback

Update: If you prefer your Starbucks Frappuccinos in mini form, we've got good news. Starbucks is bringing back its mini fraps, starting today. The 10-ounce blended beverages will only be around for a limited time, so enjoy them while you can!
This story was originally published on May 11, 2015.
There has been a lot of Frappuccino news lately. Between the limited-edition Birthday Cake Frappuccino, the S’mores Frappuccino, and finally Frappuccino cookie straws, we’re running out of excuses to add extra coffee runs to our day. Each time we hear about a new flavor, we get almost unreasonably excited. (We’ve even been known to set alarms on our phones so we don’t forget.) Despite the fact that the latest from the coffee giant isn’t technically a new drink, it might just be our favorite limited-time offer to date: mini Frappuccinos.
When Starbucks tested mini Frappuccinos last year, we knew it was only a matter of time before they made it to nationwide menus — in our humble opinion, all foods are better in mini form. And, starting today, you'll be able to order a 10-ounce Starbucks Mini Frapp through July 6 (or while supplies last).
Apparently, customers have been consistently asking for more options when it comes to the blended-coffee favorite, and Starbucks is officially getting on board. The new size is only slightly smaller than a Tall, which weighs in at 12 ounces. You can order any flavor of Frappuccino in the new miniature size and customize it to your liking. Now, the only question is: Will there be mini straws? Or, better yet, mini cookie straws?
