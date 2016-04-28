I just received a Starbucks email announcement that took me on a major emotional roller coaster: Starting tomorrow, they'll be serving a limited edition Birthday Cake Frappuccino (yay!), which will be available for all of five days. Yep, you read that right — we're getting a Birthday Cake Frap, but only from March 26-30. It seems that Starbucks giveth, and Starbucks taketh away.



When you factor in the operating hours of the store, that gives us roughly 85 hours to take advantage of this. So, people, we need to get organized. While most of your friends will be talking about this tomorrow (when the special Frap is actually on sale), we need to plan ahead and set a reminder on our phones NOW.



Will waiting in the inevitably insane lines be worth it, you ask? Well, if a vanilla bean and hazelnut flavor with "special raspberry whipped cream" (not to mention the bragging rights and enviable Instagram pics) isn't enough to tempt you, then I don't know what is. Also, it bears mentioning that this new flavor is being released in honor of the Frappuccino's 20th birthday, and my mom always taught me that it's bad luck not to eat birthday cake (or, in this case, drink it).