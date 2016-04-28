Update: If you were a fan of the Birthday Cake Frappuccino last year, get ready to celebrate all over again because the fan favorite is making a comeback. In case you need a refresher, the blended beverage features a crème Frappuccino base, milk, a mix of vanilla bean powder and hazelnut syrup, and it’s all topped off with pink whipped cream.
Just like last year, the drink will only be available for a very limited time. Customers can order it starting today, April 28, through May 2. Starbucks originally rolled out the Birthday Cake Frapp in honor of the Frappuccino’s 20th birthday, which means that this year the drink is hitting the big 21.
As of last year, the world famous blended beverage was available in 66 countries and over an impressive 36,000 flavor combos. We can only imagine what the brand will come up with next!
This story was originally published on March 25, 2015.
I just received a Starbucks email announcement that took me on a major emotional roller coaster: Starting tomorrow, they'll be serving a limited edition Birthday Cake Frappuccino (yay!), which will be available for all of five days. Yep, you read that right — we're getting a Birthday Cake Frap, but only from March 26-30. It seems that Starbucks giveth, and Starbucks taketh away.
When you factor in the operating hours of the store, that gives us roughly 85 hours to take advantage of this. So, people, we need to get organized. While most of your friends will be talking about this tomorrow (when the special Frap is actually on sale), we need to plan ahead and set a reminder on our phones NOW.
Will waiting in the inevitably insane lines be worth it, you ask? Well, if a vanilla bean and hazelnut flavor with "special raspberry whipped cream" (not to mention the bragging rights and enviable Instagram pics) isn't enough to tempt you, then I don't know what is. Also, it bears mentioning that this new flavor is being released in honor of the Frappuccino's 20th birthday, and my mom always taught me that it's bad luck not to eat birthday cake (or, in this case, drink it).
