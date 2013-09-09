Anyone for doubles? Maybe we've got tennis on the brain, but Victoria Beckham's sporty-luxe spring '14 collection — dominated by crisp, Wimbledon whites, warm-up jackets, and flirty, asymmetric-hem pleated skirts — felt like a canny tribute to this week's U.S. Open finale. Equal parts sporty and drop-dead sexy, it's not often that a collection makes us want to hit the bar — and practice our backhand.
But on-court esprit isn't the only story, here. Moving away from the body-con silhouette that dominated her first few collections, Beckham continues to explore volume and masculine tailoring in a way that feels completely smart and modern. Think half-sleeve cocoon coats, easy walking shorts, and prim shirts with geometric mesh insets in a clean, restrained palette of black and white with the tiniest flashes of slate, fuchsia, and oxblood.
It all adds up to a new kind of spring dressing that's equal parts elegance and ease. We're calling it the new city suit. And if we can call one more thing: This will be a huge hit for uptown ladies too hip (or about three decades too young) for ladies-who-lunch tweeds.