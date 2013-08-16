Thought you were too old to continue getting excited about iPhone covers? Think again. Enter, Skinnydip — the accessories brand that’s going to single-handedly bling up London Town, by way of diamante-dazzling phone cases.
Established in 2010, but launching this week at Topshop, Skinnydip London is the unlikely brainchild of two brothers and a friend, who, in pooling their creativity, have launched a a truly impressive brand. By far the best thing for our phones since the Henry Holland fascia LFW invites, these iPhone cases and Android covers are outfit-making accessories in their own right. And we're more definitely not hiding them in our handbags.
Clear cases dazzle with neon gems and jewels, and iPad cases shine with Shourouk-esque bling. But, let us tell you our favourite bit: They’re affordable. Really, really affordable, with even the most glitzed-up styles giving you change from a £20 note. Now that they’ve hit Topshop, it's only a matter of time before they “do a Cambridge Satchel”— London Fashion Week, watch out.