Don't get us wrong, we love lipsticks and lip glosses — you won't pry them out of our cold, dead hands because we plan to take them to the afterlife — but in hot, sticky weather, sometimes a girl likes a lighter finish on her lips.
That's why we're geeking out over the return of Clarins' Instant Smooth Crystal Lip Balm. Back for another summer season, the limited-edition quartet of balms features a clever construct: a pigmented core surrounded by a translucent jelly-like balm. Wear them slightly sheer or layer them for more intensity — they'll add plenty of life to this season's summer beauty looks. Oh, and if you're interested? These are definitely in the run-don't-walk category, as they're already selling out.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement