That's why we're geeking out over the return of Clarins' Instant Smooth Crystal Lip Balm. Back for another summer season, the limited-edition quartet of balms features a clever construct: a pigmented core surrounded by a translucent jelly-like balm. Wear them slightly sheer or layer them for more intensity — they'll add plenty of life to this season's summer beauty looks. Oh, and if you're interested? These are definitely in the run-don't-walk category, as they're already selling out.