The Baddest List Of Bad-Boy Boyfriends We'd Love To Date

Us
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you thought we'd stop the ultimate list of fictional boyfriends with just the good fellas, you thought wrong. We've got a serious case of the hypotheticals, and this week, we're in a bad boy phase. So, because nothing feels more right than a little wrong, we've rounded up the baddest and roughest guys in film that we wish were real.
From tight white t-shirts to sinister smiles, to those boys who aren't ashamed to shed a few tears in a leather jacket and rock a perfect coif, they're the ones you'd never, ever bring home to Mom — if only because you're too busy sneaking out the window once she's gone to bed.

More from News